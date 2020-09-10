18 candidates file for seven seats on Lumbee Tribal Council

L. Hunt
PEMBROKE — When members of the Lumbee Tribe go to the polls in November they will be choosing from among 18 candidates vying for seven open seats on the Lumbee Tribal Council.
The candidate filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday, with 18 names filed at the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. On Nov. 10, voters will be asked to fill one Tribal Council seat each in districts 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12.
Barbara Farley is running against District 2 incumbent Sharon Hunt. In the District 3 race, incumbent James Hunt is challenged by Lesaundri Hunt. Carrington Locklear and Robie Goins are vying for the District 5 seat. The District 6 candidates are Mable Moses, Mikah Oxendine and Richard Jones. District 7 incumbent Alvin Mercer is unopposed. The District 11 race is between Chocajuana Oxendine and Christopher Carter.
Five candidates are competing for the District 12 seat. They are Annie Taylor, Dexter Strickland, Jerry Newman, Katina Brayboy and Micheal Chavis.
Tribal Council District 2 covers Back Swamp, Fairmont 1&2 and Smyrna. District 3 includes West Howellsville and all voting precincts in Lumberton. District 5 includes Oxendine and Prospect; District 6, Raft Swamp and North Pembroke; District 7, South Pembroke and Union; District 11, Hoke County; and District 12, Scotland County, Maxton and Alfordsville.
Only four of the candidates provided a statement and/or biographical information to The Robesonian.
“I am Barbara Hammonds Farley, and I’m running for Lumbee Council District 2,” a statement from the candidate reads. “I would appreciate your vote, and I promise to serve and represent you, and our district, with God’s help, to the very best of my ability.
“I am a native of Robeson County, born and raised in the Fairmont area. My husband, Steve, and I live in Fairmont. My love for my heritage and people will be my purpose and motivation.”
In his statement District 3 incumbent James Hunt said, “To the outside looking in, it may seem that the Lumbee Tribe is not working for or helping its people, however let me give you some good news, we tested well over 4,000 people for COVID-19, of which I was a participant in my community, in addition to providing support for home ownership, down payment assistance, awarded scholarships for college, and mobile labs for distance learning.”
Tribal leadership is working on programs to help fight drug and opioid abuse, domestic violence and abuse of women and children, for whom the tribe is trying to acquire shelters, he said. Tribal leadership is doing more for veterans and senior citizens.
“Yes, there needs to be more done, much more!” Hunt said. “In District 3 we need more of everything I have covered, but the biggest problem we have is the lack of available land for purchase by the tribe. Let me know, 910-258-4001. Having land will help solve a lot of needs.
“I once again humbly ask for your vote in November.”
District challenger Bishop Lesaundri “Lee” Hunt has been the senior pastor of Riverside Church of God for 39 years, according to submitted information. The Robeson County native from Fairmont and Fairgrove High School graduate began his ministry in 1974 as an evangelist and accepted his first pastoral assignment at East Maxton Church of God.
Lesaundri Hunt retired as supervisor after 34 years of service with the City of Lumberton Public Works Department. On Sept. 22, 2006, he was recognized for his outstanding work and “spiritual leadership” by then Lumbee Tribal Chairman Jimmy Goins, who declared Sept. 22 Lesaundri Hunt Day.
Hunt was a Tribal Council member for District 3 from 2014 to 2017, during which time he served on various committees and as Tribal Council speaker in 2014 and 2015. He attended many training conferences to gain knowledge and experience to “better understand how to help his fellow tribal members.”
Through the years Hunt studied at Carolina Bible College in Fayetteville and received a certificate in Biblical Studies. He currently serves on the Eastern North Carolina State Council. In December 2018 he received a certificate in Leadership from leaderLABS, which was hosted by Eastern North Carolina Church of God State Offices. In January 2019 he completed a course with the Church of God Chaplain Commission and was granted a certificate for Community Service Chaplaincy 1.
“Hunt supports growth in all areas of one’s life,” the candidate’s information reads in part. “He is always happy to celebrate the accomplishments/milestones of his parishioners and to pray through the disappointments in life with them also.”
According to submitted information, District 11 candidate Christopher Carter is a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and a “hard-working man.”
“Carter says it is time for Hoke County American Indian youth to get more,” the information reads in part.
Carter has been to every pow wow and every youth conference during the past couple of years. He also is part of the Tobacco Road Drum Group.
“Carter says that if he is elected for Hoke County District 11 a change will come,” the information reads in part.
Polls will be open Nov. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Polling sites have yet to be determined.
Tribal members can vote using an absentee ballot. Voters can request an absentee ballot starting Sept. 14 and until 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Absentee ballot signatures will be verified 5 p.m. Nov. 6. The deadline for absentee ballots to be received by the Election Board is 5 p.m. Nov. 6, and ballots will be counted 1 p.m. Nov. 10.
Candidates receiving the most votes will be declared the winners. Ties will be determined by a toss of a coin. An automatic recount will take place if the margin of victory is less than 1%. All other recounts will be at the Election Board’s discretion upon receiving a written request from a candidate.
An appeal of voting results must be filed with the Election Board within five working days of election certification.
There will be no One-Stop voting. Tribal enrollment books will be closed Oct. 9.
A meet-the-candidates event has been scheduled for Sept. 14. A location for this event will be announced at a later date.