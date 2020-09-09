Teen with autism who was reported missing by family members found

September 8, 2020 Robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke teen who has autism who was reported missing has been found and is safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler Locklear, 15, was reported missing by family members about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Locklear left his residence about 6:10 p.m. He was last seen walking toward U.S. 74 West on South Chicken Road.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about when and where he was found.