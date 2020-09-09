LUMBERTON — Criminal charges from two states are piling up against a man arrested after an high-speed chase along Interstate 95 that began in North Carolina and ended in Virginia.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, of South Carolina, was arrested after vehicles were fired at on I-95 Saturday, sparking a vehicle chase that began in Nash County and ended in Emporia, Virginia. Dangerfield is charged with felony eluding and reckless driving, according to 1st Sgt. Ben Jones of the Virginia State Police.

He also faces charges in North Carolina.

The charges include possessing a weapon of mass destruction and felony fleeing to elude arrest, said Nash County sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore. Dangerfield is believed to have used a shotgun to fire at other motorists.

“More charges are likely. However, the ATF (federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives) is also involved and he may be facing federal charges as well,” Moore said.

First Sgt. Jones said he attended a meeting Tuesday with ATF agents and a Commonwealth of Virginia attorney to discuss the “best way to seek justice in this case.”

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls Saturday about a vehicle traveling on I-95 and vehicles being shot at, Maj. Moore said. Nash County deputies began pursuing Dangerfield’s vehicle near the Halifax county line. The chase continued to Northampton and then into Virginia, where the vehicle was involved in a collision with a sheriff’s vehicle at the 11A mile marker in Virginia.

“My troopers joined in at the state line and the pursuit lasted for 11 miles,” 1st Sgt. Jones said.

The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph as it traveled through Virginia, he said.

During the chase, three people suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a 70-year-old woman who was shot in the upper body, and a female passenger who was injured by “flying glass,” Moore said. The sheriff’s deputy involved in the vehicle collision also was injured, but has since been released from a hospital. The other victims were taken to hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries.

Dangerfield was flown to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center after the collision, and was discharged Sunday, Jones said. He was then taken to Southside Regional Jail in Emporia, Virginia.

“He’s awaiting extradition back to North Carolina,” Moore said.

He is grateful for help from other law enforcement agencies, the major said. If other law enforcement members had not been involved, the chase could have resulted in more injuries or become even more serious.

“Law enforcement is always a collaborative effort,” Moore said.

And the effort is “especially appreciated” in a case like Dangerfield’s, he said.

After the incident, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received reports of incidents in other counties that may be related to the chase and shootings involving Dangerfield, Moore said.

“He may have been involved in some other incidents south of us,” Moore said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a report of a vehicle shot on I-95, according to published news reports.

“Our only involvement is that a person and vehicle matching the description in the Nash County shootings was involved in a similar act near mile marker 7. The incident is currently under investigation,” said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office did not release more details.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was not involved in the chase, 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said.