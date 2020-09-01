Crime report

September 1, 2020

Shawn Oxendine reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs.

David Kelly, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of a theft that occurred at a home on East 11th Street in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Premier Timber Harvesting, Gerald Road, Rowland; Shanelle Dixion, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Mary Hayes, Atkinson Road, Orrum; Cierra Ray, Martin Road, St. Pauls; Karen Locklear, Downy Road, Rowland; and Kimothy Locklear, Willow Drive, St. Pauls.

Bradly Lee reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Paul Road in Pembroke.

Angel Ward, of Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that a theft occurred at her residence.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Harley Locklear, San Marina Drive, Red Springs; Dennis Ivey, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; Donald Finley, Blue Road, Parkton; and Ruben Davis, Clint Drive, Shannon.