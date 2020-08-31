RCC trustees vote to suspend Career and College Promise program attendance policy

Singler Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees took action Monday to ensure students in the Career and College Promise program do not fail their classes because of absences related to COVID-19.

The trustees unanimously voted to suspend its Career and College Promise’s attendance policy during a special called meeting held Monday via conference call.

The trustees voted at their previous meeting to suspend the overall attendance policy for the college “due to COVID-19 and having to at times isolate students who may miss instruction so that they would not fail out of their classes,” RCC President Melissa Singler said.

“At that time I failed to realize that Career and College Promise has their own attendance policy and requires students to attend 80%,” Singler said.

Career and College Promise program provides a dual enrollment educational opportunity for eligible North Carolina high school students in order to accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees that lead to college transfer or provide entry-level job skills.

Suspending the policy will prevent students in the program from failing if they missed more than 20% of a class. The policy suspension will be in effect for the remainder of the current academic semester.

But the students still must complete assigned work.

“The students will be required to make up the work, and the instructors will work with them on that,” Singler said.

Also during Monday’s meeting, board Chairman Sammy Cox said the college will begin the process of advertising for two dean positions, the first in the college’s history.

“We’ve never used deans,” Cox said.

The two positions to be advertised are dean of Public Services and Applied Technology, and dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences. The positions were created by re-purposing a position made available because of a retirement, Singler said.

The deans will be considered faculty, meaning they will teach and be responsible for administrative duties. Both deans will report to the Patrena Elliot, vice president of Instruction and Student Support.

“Basically what this allows is for the positions to pay for themselves because they will be earning FTE (full-time enrollment) and it will give us greater oversight of some of our technical university transfer courses,” Singler said.

Dean position salaries have not yet been established.

“We’ll see them hopefully in our next meeting,” Cox said.

Also on Monday, the trustees approved creating two positions. One is for a full-time, permanent Information Technology instructor, and the other is for a director of Institutional Planning and Research.

