NC Troopers Association backs Britt, Jones in November elections

August 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

SUMMERFIELD — Two state lawmakers who represent Robeson County and are seeking re-election in November’s general election have won the support of the North Carolina Troopers Association.

The Association announced its endoresment of Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Lumberton resident who represents District 13, and Rep. Brenden Jones, who represents District 46, on Friday. Both lawmakers are Republicans.

“On behalf of the North Carolina Troopers Association, we are proud to endorse candidates who have a proven track record of supporting law enforcement and their families,” said Danny Jenkins, Association president. “The citizens of North Carolina have a choice to either elect lawmakers who will provide law and order within North Carolina, or those who wish to defund law enforcement and not stand with the men and women in blue. We hope North Carolina citizens will stand with law enforcement and elect these courageous candidates who will continue to support our law enforcement officers across North Carolina. ”

The North Carolina Troopers Association was founded in 1977 for the purposes of advancing the principles of proper, professional, and ethical law enforcement while supporting the continuing advancement of criminal justice in the State of North Carolina. As a nonprofit, fraternal organization, the Association focuses on providing support, collaboration, and betterment to active and retired members of the North Carolina Highway Patrol and their families. The Association represents more than two thousand active and retired troopers.