Crime report

RALEIGH — Many will commemorate on Wednesday the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

This year’s celebration is of particular note because it is the centennial of the ratification in 1920 of the amendment that gave women the right to vote. At the direction of New York Rep. Bella Abzug in 1971 and passed in 1973, the U.S. Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

The Democratic Women of Robeson County on Saturday took a photo at Lumberton’s downtown plaza in commemoration of the centennial celebration. The group’s president and founder, Caroline Sumter, said the day marks a pivotal point in history for women.

“Up until 100 years ago most countries denied voting rights to most of their population,” Sumpter said Tuesday.

She believes the ability to vote is the “cornerstone of our democracy” and is an advocate for all citizens to be allowed the ability to vote and for women to have all opportunities their male counterparts have if they choose.

“Women’s equality to me celebrates the achievements of women’s rights and it reminds us of the challenges that women face daily,” she said. “I am looking forward to the day that everyone is equal. Not taking anything from our male counterparts, but realizing that if women choose to have a seat at the table it should be made available at the table.”

Wendy Pridgen, president and founder of the Robeson County Republican Women’s Club, said Women’s Equality Day is a time to reflect on the hardships women faced as they sought the right to vote.

“As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote, I remember and honor the sacrifices made by those who fought for this right,” Pridgen said.

Thanks to the amendment more women are afforded the opportunity to run for and serve in office, and they should be commended, Pridgen said.

“I am thankful to them for their tremendous accomplishment,” she said.

The amendment was the culmination of a massive, peaceful civil rights movement by women that had its formal beginnings in 1848 in Seneca Falls, New York, at the world’s first women’s rights convention, according to the National Women’s History Alliance.

“The observance of Women’s Equality Day not only commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, but also calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality. Workplaces, libraries, organizations, and public facilities now participate with Women’s Equality Day programs, displays, video showings, or other activities,” the Alliance’s website read in part.

The 1973 joint Resolution of Congress reads:

“WHEREAS, the women of the United States have been treated as second-class citizens and have not been entitled the full rights and privileges, public or private, legal or institutional, which are available to male citizens of the United States;

and WHEREAS, the women of the United States have united to assure that these rights and privileges are available to all citizens equally regardless of sex;

and WHEREAS, the women of the United States have designated August 26, the anniversary date of the certification of the Nineteenth Amendment, as symbol of the continued fight for equal rights;

and WHEREAS, the women of United States are to be commended and supported in their organizations and activities,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that August 26th of each year is designated as Women’s Equality Day, and the President is authorized and requested to issue a proclamation annually in commemoration of that day in 1920, on which the women of America were first given the right to vote, and that day in 1970, on which a nationwide demonstration for women’s rights took place.”