Crime report

August 27, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Valarie Martone, Smith Farm Road, St. Pauls; George Treminio, Nealy Avenue, Lumberton; Allysia Canady, Biggs Road, Lumberton; Nancy Maynor, Lovette Road, Lumberton; Leander Locklear, Hayes Locklear Road, Pembroke; and Maggie Collins, Red Hill Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Cade, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton; Candice Lawson, Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Shirley Scott, U.S. 301, Maxton; Sandra Jacobs, Morrison Road, Maxton; and Charles Spivey, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont.

Derrick Pratt reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault by someone with a weapon that occurred on Oxendine School Road in Maxton.

James Pittman, of N.C. 131 in Bladenboro, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of a theft that occurred at Sun-DO Kwik Shop, located at 5111 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Kaid Nagi, of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole cigarettes from the Tobacco Brothers Minit Shop, located at 2205 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.