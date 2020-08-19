Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mary Cleveland, Circle Drive, Lumberton; Dryson Powell, Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Jenny Barton, Genes Road, Pembroke; Deborah Jacobs, Alicia Drive, Lumberton; Kaitlin Jones, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; and Billy Oxendine, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michael Oxendine, South Chicken Road, Fairmont; August Russell, Genes Road, Pembroke; Alton Locklear, Alton B Road, Lumberton; Maxine Green-Saxby, T & P Road, Lumberton; Micquelynn Sinclair, Beach Drive, Lumberton; and Michelle Webb, Martin Road, St. Pauls.

A juvenile reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault that occurred on Lonnies Road in Lumberton.