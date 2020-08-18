Engineer tells Fairmont leaders repairs to water, sewer systems will be expensive

Kemp
McCallum
Town Attorney Jessica Scott, left, listens Tuesday during a Fairmont Board of Commissioners meeting as Fairmont Fire Chief John Woodall gives updates about the department, including the recently donated brush truck from the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Jessica Horne | The Robesonian
FAIRMONT — Commissioners here were told Tuesday by engineers that extensive repairs to the water and sewer systems will be costly.
For the past year, engineers from LKC Engineering have been monitoring flooded areas and manholes that are prone to overflowing as a part of a plan to map out the water and sewer systems and make recommendations for repairs, said Bill Lester, the company’s principal engineer. During that time, small improvements and repairs have been made to the systems.
Systemwide repairs are needed to the aging infrastructure and to manholes, which are deteriorating. But, there are challenges to finding solutions, especially near the homes of residents at Marvin and Stafford streets in the Old Field area of town.
The area is located where two wastewater outfalls meet, the engineer said.
“It’s a problem generally because of utilities and homes existing in floodplains,” Lester added.
Solutions to the problem are extensive and costly, he said. But the company plans to bring several options for the town to consider, including small repairs that will save money and make a difference over time.
“We’re going to bring you alternatives, but we’ll seek funding,” Lester said.
Commissioners Charles Kemp and Monte McCallum asked Lester for solutions to help residents in the Old Field area that continue to experience sewer overflow into their homes when it rains.
“Is there anything reasonable within financial means to solve the problem?” Kemp asked.
Some funding sources prefer projects not involved in floodplains, which can present a challenge, Lester said. Even building a low-pressure sewage system in the area would cost more than $1 million.
McCallum suggested using $60,000 in federal hurricane-relief funding allocated to the town to clean a canal in the area that is filled with debris. The money has been allocated to the town, but the town has yet to receive it.
McCallum grew up in that area, and said that as long as the canal was kept clean flooding was never an issue.
“Is there a way that we could possibly do an emergency amendment to the budget?” McCallum asked Interim Town Manager Ricky Harris and Town Attorney Jessica Scott.
Money from the budget could then be replaced when the town receives the grant funding for the project, McCallum said.
“I don’t think the county would go against us,” McCallum said.
Lester advised against it, saying that invoices dated “prior to them giving their blessing” could put the town at risk for not getting the federal funds. He also said cleaning the canal would help flooding, but in order to see a substantial difference, an additional drainage system should be built to help water flow from the town to other areas.
Harris said he didn’t know if McCallum’s suggestion could be carried out, but he would look into it.
Lester will attend a virtual meeting with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality next week to discuss the overall impact of flooding and sewage systems in the town.
Answers were scarce regarding allegations of misconduct presented in a June 18 email from former Town Attorney Rob Price in which some commissioners were accused of “taking positions” or approaches to issues for financial gain, Scott said.
Price resigned in June after serving the town for about 17 years. His resignation was prompted by a phone call from Harris in which he was told members of the Board of Commissioners had decided to hire a new attorney. Three commissioners said later they were unaware of the decision.
Kemp asked Scott during a July commissioners meeting to investigate further into who made the allegations, who they were leveled against and what they were about. But, he was unsatisfied with Scott’s findings.
Scott said she spoke with Price and was told the claim was made by a former town employee.
“Mr. Price made it clear that it didn’t involve any of the commissioners,” Scott said.
Price suggested there be no further investigation, even after she asked for other people to speak with, Scott said. There were no other sources by which he could confirm or deny the allegations.
“There’s no additional evidence that he shared with me in our discussion that would have supported any conclusion that any commissioners were making decisions on hires,” she said.
“I’m not satisfied without knowing what the allegation specifically relates to,” he said.
He also is concerned about who accusations were about, which also went unanswered, Kemp said.
Although he has nothing to worry about, he is concerned about the accusation and said each member of the board should be as well, Kemp said.
“People make allegations every day,” McCallum said. “If the allegation isn’t true, why are you concerned about it?”
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved allocating $400 per month for travel allowances for Harris.
— Approved the monthly charge of $10 for a second trash bin. The first trash bin costs about $17 a month. The fee decision was made after the town’s Public Works department recently discovered there were 70 extra bins that were not being paid for by residents, Harris said.
— Approved applying for a N.C. Division of Water Quality Asset Inventory and Assessment grant from the state Department of Environmental Quality to construct a drinking water treatment works and water distribution system, the cost of which was not revealed.
— Adopted the Bladen, Columbus and Robeson Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
— Agreed to look into requests from Madison Street residents Diane Wallace and Nate Thompson to clean up overgrown properties in the area.
— Learned that a 2008 brush truck was donated by the Gary Sinise Foundation to the fire department to help it contain fires quickly as it waits for other stations to arrive.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]