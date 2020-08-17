U.S. Department of Labor awards LRDA nearly $1.4 million

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor awarded nearly $1.4 million Monday to the Lumbee Regional Development Association, Inc.
The award was part of $68 million in funding distributed to 340 organizations and tribes as part of the Indian and Native American Programs grant that provides training opportunities at the local level. Of the total award amount, about $54 million will go toward adult programs and $13 million will go toward youth programs.
The LRDA, the highest grantee of any other American Indian organization in North Carolina, was awarded $1,385,871 for adult programs.
“We are very excited to be funded,” said James Hardin, LRDA’s executive director. “We are actually being re-funded. This is an increase from last time.”
Hardin said he learned of the allotment Friday from U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop’s office.
The money will help assist tribal members enroll in community colleges, find jobs and help them obtain the training and skills needed to enter the workforce.
The LRDA assists with program funding throughout 29 counties, including Robeson, Hoke, Scotland and Bladen.
“I applaud the administration for prioritizing Indian and Native American development for the Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina,” said Bishop, a Republican representing NC District 9. “These grants will help the next generation of Lumbee thrive with bolstered workforce training and youth services for all age groups. While I continue to fight for the Lumbee’s rightful federal recognition, I am glad to see this investment of federal resources to promote economic opportunity in Lumbee communities.”
On Dec. 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020. The act provides $55 million for American Indian programs under Section 166 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Of this amount, $550,000 was set aside for technical assistance.
The act also provides funding for youth, with $13,693,590 awarded to 170 Indian and Native American Programs grantees to provide supplemental services to low-income American Indian youth on or near reservations and in Oklahoma, Alaska and Hawaii.