County Health Department reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

LUMBERTON — Forty-four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Robeson County Health Department, marking the 12th straight report of 25 or more cases.

The spike in cases is not from an increase in testing in recent weeks, Health Department Director Bill Smith said.

“It is often said that the cases are increasing due to more testing being done,” he said. “In Robeson County the peak for testing was in May and current testing is less than that level, yet so many more people are being identified as infected. There is just more disease around.”

The 44 new cases bring the county’s total to 2,726 cases since the first positive test was reported March 21. Fifty-four county residents have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

There were 24 males and 20 males among the cases reported Thursday. The oldest new virus patient is 75 years old and the youngest is 8.

Of the new cases, 23 reports did not disclose race. Nine of the cases were Hispanic, seven were African American, four were American Indian and one was white.

Private health-care providers tested 17 of the cases. Eleven were tested at the local hospital and five at a quick-care facility. Three each were tested at the Lumbee Tribe drive-through site, a private lab and outside of Robeson County. Two were tested at a pharmacy.

Drive-through testing is occurring daily at a pharmacy in Lumberton, according to the Health Department. A drive-through testing site sponsored by the Lumbee Tribe will be in operation at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Rennert from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Pre-registration is encouraged at all sites because it speeds up the testing process, but it is not required. Information on the testing sites can be found on each of the relevant organizations’ Facebook page.

The next Health Department-sponsored drive-through testing site is scheduled for Aug. 13-14 at Lumberton Junior High School. More information about the testing site will be posted on the Health Department’s website.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Thursday that 24 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, one patient is under investigation and 18 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,979 new confirmed cases statewide on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 131,267 positive cases. The department also reported 2,092 state residents have died after contracting the virus and 1,147 residents are hospitalized.

State prison officials have completed COVID-19 tests of all inmates in state prisons and the results of the six-week mass testing operation show 2.1% were positive

Of the 29,062 offenders who were tested, a total of 619 tested positive. This positivity percentage of 2.1% is much lower than in prison systems in other states, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. The correctional facility in Robeson County accounted for 189 cases that were reported by the county Health Department this past week.

The mass testing of the prison population began on June 22, at a cost of about $3.3 million, according to the NCDPS. COVID-19 tests were administered by Prisons Health Services staff and the North Carolina National Guard, and were analyzed by LabCorp.

In addition to the 29,000 inmates tested in the mass testing operation, an additional 1,600 offenders were tested for the virus on their transfer from county jails to prison over the past two months, according to NCDPS. Another 600 inmates had previously tested positive, recovered and did not need to be retested under Centers for Disease Control and NCDHHS guidance.

Inmates who tested positive were placed in medical isolation to mitigate viral transmission. Offenders in housing units where others tested positive were placed under medical quarantine for close observation and twice-daily temperature checks. Any offender who subsequently revealed symptoms of the virus was moved into medical isolation and retested.

These protocols are consistent with guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS.

The vast majority of inmates in the state prison system who tested positive for COVID-19 since the first case emerged on April 1 are now presumed to have recovered, according to NCDPS. Of the 1,459 inmates who tested positive during the course of this pandemic, 1,210 have met CDC and NCDHHS criteria to be released from medical isolation.

Prisons will continue to test all new offenders for COVID-19 when they arrive at prison diagnostic facilities from the county jails, according to NCDPS. Those offenders are placed in quarantine upon arrival and remain there until their test results are received. Any who test positive are moved to medical isolation until they meet the criteria to be presumed recovered. All inmates transferred within the prison system are tested before transfer or quarantined for 14 days on their arrival at a new facility.

In 24 prison facilities, no offenders tested positive for the virus during mass testing.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics show the COVID-19 positivity rates in North Carolina have averaged between 7% and 9% over the past month, which is higher than the 2.1 positivity rate found in North Carolina prisons during mass testing.

Other states that mass-tested their offender populations show the following COVID-19 positivity rates on their websites on Aug. 6: New Jersey at 16.3%, Tennessee at 13.6%, Michigan at 10.8% and Texas at 9.8%.