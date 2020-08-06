Sheriff’s Office investigators make 4 arrests in June death of Maxton man

LUMBERTON — Police have arrested the 25-year-old South Carolina man believed to be responsible for the shootings of two women at the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street Friday.

Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Kayla Kyle, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, and 41-year-old Kimberly Brewer Hunt, of Lonnie Farm Road in the Union Chapel Community, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Green is accused of shooting into the vehicles of the women around 5 p.m. in the store’s parking lot.

The women were killed as they tried to escape to the gunman. The gunman took control of Brewer’s vehicle, and abandoned it near a home on Eighth Street, said Sharry Brewer, Hunt’s sister-in-law. Kyle’s vehicle crashed in the parking lot, with her children still inside. The children, whose ages are not known, were not injured.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon near the Interstate 20 exchange on Interstate 95 by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to a report by WPDE news.

The arrest came after a tip around noon led to his location, according to the police department.

Green will be held in South Carolina while extradition is done, before he returns to Lumberton for trial in Robeson County District Court.

“The investigation is far from over. Investigators are still actively working these homicide investigations and seeking information,” a statement from the police department reads in part.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the police department at 910-671-3845.

The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank everyone that has helped with the investigation but especially the NCSBI, South Carolina SLED, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Probation and Parole,” the statement reads.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins commended law enforcement agencies and members of the public Tuesday in their work on the case.

“This was excellent police work by Lumberton Police investigators followed up by South Carolina authorities,” Wilkins said. “This is also a clear example of law enforcement agencies and the public working together in the pursuit of justice.”

The shooting deaths garnered a lot of attention from the community over the weekend with a reward of $10,000 donated to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office by residents to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Two Facebook posts by the Sheriff’s Office concerning the reward gained more than 5,000 shares in total.

A small memorial for Kyle has been placed at the Lumberton Health Center, which is located beside the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street. The memorial contains a teddy bear, and a framed photo with the words “Remember me with memories Kayla ‘Beautiful’ Kyle.” The Health Center also shared condolences on its electronic sign, which flashed the words “Remembering Kayla and Kim.”