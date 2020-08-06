Sheriff’s Office investigators make 4 arrests in June death of Maxton man

LUMBERTON — Four people have been arrested in relation to the June 3 death of a Maxton man.
Dajour Rashan Green, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and first-degree burglary, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Lloyd Kinston Locklear Jr., 30, of Maxton was arrested today and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and first-degree burglary. Smity Locklear, 43, of Maxton was arrested today and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and first-degree burglary. Also arrested today was Mary Helen Oxendine, 54, of Red Springs. She has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and first-degree burglary.
All four subjects are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
On June 3, deputies responded to 4083 Red Hill Road in Maxton in reference to a person being shot during an armed robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies found Alexander H. Locklear, 34, inside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Locklear was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
“We are thankful for the leads provided that led investigators to bring forth these charges. This case is yet another example of the public working closely with law enforcement which has brought about a successful conclusion leading to criminal charges,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
The United States Marshal Service, Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 910-671-3100.