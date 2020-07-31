Shooting suspect arrested

Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 19-year-old Orrum resident was arrested Thursday in relation to a recent shooting incident in which a 4-year-old boy was shot.

Investigators arrested Da’Vern Jaquan Inman at the Royal Inn Hotel on Lackey Street in Lumberton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of felony conspiracy and injury to personal property. Inman was jailed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies responded about 10:07 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a subject shot on Eaglewood Loop in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Before the deputies arrived at the scene, a 4-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. The victim was transferred to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and was listed in stable condition on Tuesday.

Investigators determined the victim was shot while inside his residence and that a second residence also was shot into, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The gunmen were last seen driving a burgundy Dodge SUV toward Lumberton on N.C. 41 North.

The Lumberton Police Department, U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the arrest.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division investigated the shootings. The investigation continues and more arrests are likely. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3140 or 910-671-3170.