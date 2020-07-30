Fairmont police obtain warrants for shooting suspect

Leggett

FAIRMONT — Police here have obtained warrants for a Fairmont man in relation to a drive-by shooting that took place July 23 and left the victim hospitalized.

Warrants were taken out on 41-year-old Nicholas Leggett, according to Fairmont police Chief Jon Edwards. Leggett is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

The victim, Ronnie Scott III of Fairmont, was struck multiple times and still is in a hospital recovering from his injuries, Edwards said.

Leggett currently is out of jail on bond for a shooting that occurred in Lumberton in June, according to Edwards.

Leggett, of South Manila Street, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging weapon into occupied property and discharging firearm inside city limits in relation to a June 17 shooting that sent one man to the hospital and damaged homes on Page and Spearman streets in Lumberton.

Leggett was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $152,500 secured bond, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

He was released after satisfying the conditions of his bond, according to the Detention Center.

Officers were dispatched about 11:43 a.m. June 17 after receiving a report of shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Page Street, according to the police department. The responding officers found that a home on Page Street and a home on Spearman Street had been hit with bullets. No one was injured at either home.

While officers and investigators were in the area, they were alerted by Southeastern Regional Medical Center that a man suffering gunshot wounds had driven himself to the hospital, according to the police department. The man was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

The shooting victim was identified as Keon Alston, 27, of Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont, according to the police department. Alston was sitting in his car in the yard of a home at 123 Page St. when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting in Fairmont is asked to Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.