State to host public information session Aug. 4 about PFAS/GenX at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility

July 25, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host a community information session by web conference on Aug. 4, about current actions to prevent and remediate PFAS contamination at the Chemours Fayetteville Works Facility.

The public is invited to participate by phone or online.

Topics will include updates on actions pertaining to the February 2019 Consent Order, drinking water well sampling results and updates from the divisions of Waste Management, Air Quality and Water Resources. Officials from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will discuss the Community Involvement Plan.

The event title is GenX public information meeting. The meeting is to start at 6 p.m.

Interested individuals can participate by calling US TOLL +1-415-655-0003. The access code is 161 074 7124.

To participate online go to https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php? The event password is GenX804

Community members who would like to ask questions or provide comments can pre-register by completing the form at https://bit.ly/32HIRmE, by sending an email with name to [email protected] and put “August 4 public information meeting” in the subject line, or by leaving a voicemail with name and phone number at 919-707-8233.

Following the presentations by DEQ and DHHS representatives, community members who pre-registered will have an opportunity to ask questions. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions through a chat feature in the web conferencing software.

More information about the state’s investigation can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation. Information for residents can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/genx-investigation/genx-information-residents.