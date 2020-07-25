Two people die in shooting on East Fifth Street in Lumberton

July 24, 2020
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two people are dead after a man opened fire Friday on vehicles at the Family Dollar store on East Fifth Street.

As of early Friday evening officers and investigators still were working the scene at 1305 E. Fifth St. where 32-year-old Kayla Kyle, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, and Kimberly Hunt, 41, were killed, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Hunt’s address was unknown as of Friday evening.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting local police.

Little information about the shooting was released Friday evening. But police did say a man wearing a hoodie fired into multiple vehicles as they were backing out of parking spaces at the store.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.