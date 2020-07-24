One person hospitalized after being shot in Fairmont

LUMBERTON — One more Robeson County resident has died because of COVID-19 and seven more cases have been confirmed, the local Health Department reported Friday.

The latest death was that of a 58-year-old man with underlying medical conditions, according to the Health Department. His death brings the number of virus-related deaths in Robeson County to 39.

The seven new cases brings to 1,240 the number of cases of the novel coronavirus recorded in Robeson County since the first case was reported March 21. The 79 cases this week is the lowest weekly total since the five-day period of April 20-24 when 77 confirmed cases were reported. It is a 25-case drop from this past week’s total.

The seven cases reported Friday marks the second straight week with a daily single-digit count of confirmed case since late April.

Of Friday’s cases, five were females and two were males. The oldest person to test positive was 72 and the youngest was 7 months old. Four of the new cases fell in the 25-49 age range.

There were no African Americans among the new cases. Four were American Indian, and one each was white and Hispanic. One case report did not list the patient’s race.

Four of the cases were tested at the local hospital. The other three were tested by a private health-care provider.

The county Health Department reminds residents that a drive-through testing site will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Parkton. Saturday is the last day of testing at the church.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on its website that as of Friday 20 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 12 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11:55 a.m. Friday there have been 58,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The virus has caused or contributed to the death of 1,303 state residents, and 892 residents remain hospitalized.

In other coronavirus-related news, the NCDHHS announced Friday it has awarded grants to five local North Carolina organizations to help address the impact COVID-19 is having among the state’s Hispanic and LatinX communities.

Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. (AMEXCAN), El Centro Hispano, Latin American Coalition, Qué Pasa Media Network and True Ridge each will receive $100,000 to help support disease prevention measures in high-risk Hispanic/LatinX communities. The five organizations selected to partner with NCDHHS represent the eastern, central, western and major metropolitan areas of North Carolina.

Measures to be addressed include prevention practices such as wearing face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing; access to COVID-19 testing; engagement with contact tracers; participation in quarantine and isolation measures; and coordination with NCDHHS messaging around these efforts.

“Hispanic/LatinX North Carolinians are strong and resilient, and we are investing in that strength. We are committed to working with the people on the ground who know their communities best,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.

The grants will be funded through the end of 2020 by the N.C. General Assembly’s Department of the Treasury.