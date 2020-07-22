COVID-19 death toll in Robeson County hits 50; number of cases jumps by 62

LUMBERTON — One more Robeson County resident has died after contracting COVID-19 and 62 more residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the local Health Department reported Wednesday.
Fifty county residents have now died because of the coronavirus, according to the Health Department. The latest person to die was a 76-year-old male who was diagnosed a week ago.
The 62 new cases bring to 2,010 the number of confirmed cases since the first case was reported March 21.
The new numbers are released the day after the Public Schools of Robeson County adopted a plan to deliver education to its students remotely for at least the first nine weeks of school. The plan was adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the students, staff and teachers.
“Recent studies have found that children appear to be less infectious for COVID-19,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “However, upon closer review they indicate that children over age 10 have a similar infecting ability as adults, whereas children under 10 years do not. As some schools move to in-person classes, more evidence can be collected.”
Of the 62 new cases, 35 were female and 27 were male. The oldest new patient is 83, and the youngest is 5. Twenty-four of the cases fell in the 25-49 age range.
Twenty-eight of the cases were American Indian. Twelve each were African American and Hispanic, and seven were white. Three case reports did not list race.
Thirty of the cases were tested at the local hospital, 11 by private health-care providers, seven at a county Health Department drive-through testing site, six each at a Lumbee Tribe drive-through testing site and at the county Health Department, and one each at a hospital outside Robeson County and at a quick care facility.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Wednesday 19 patients were in isolation because of COVID-19 and 21 employees were in quarantine.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of 12:10 p.m. Wednesday 105,001 confirmed cases have been reported in North Carolina. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,698 state residents and 1,137 residents are hospitalized.
Drive-through testing is taking place at a pharmacy in Lumberton. The Lumbee Tribe’s drive-through testing site at Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department will be in operation through Thursday. The Health Department will offer testing Friday and Saturday at RB Dean/Townsend School in Maxton. The Lumbee Tribe’s and the Health Department’s sites run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and although registering on-line is encouraged, on-site registration can occur.