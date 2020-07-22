Maxton in stable condition after being shot multiple times

July 22, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 26-year-old Maxton man is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a Tuesday evening shooting at a convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Lumberton Police were dispatched about 10:40 p.m. to a report of a person shot at Shop Right Market, located at 3102 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Officers discovered that the victim had driven himself to another location to call 911.

Howard Lynn Jacobs, of Red Hill Road in Maxton, was shot multiple times while standing in the parking lot of the store, according to the police department. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment.

“As of this morning he is listed as in stable condition,” a police department statement reads in part.

Investigators had not yet interviewed Jacobs as of Wednesday morning.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Detective Yvette Pitts.