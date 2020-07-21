Fairmont residents demand town leaders repair sewer system

Fairmont commissioners get earful about overflows

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Fairmont Commissioner Terry Evans, left, addresses town residents Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners meeting in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center as Commissioners Monte McCallum and Heather Seibles listen.

<p>Mayor Charles Townsend presents Annie Elliot a plaque of appreciation Tuesday for her 30 years of service to the Fairmont Police Department during a Board of Commissioners meeting. Elliot’s last day with the department is July 31.</p>

FAIRMONT — Residents here urged town leaders Tuesday to repair sewer systems near their homes during a Board of Commissioners meeting in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

During periods of heavy rainfall, there is sewage overflow at the manholes on Stafford and Marvin streets, which is a concern for homeowners in the area, also known as the Old Field area.

Alice Baldwin, who lives at 708 Stafford St., said sewage rises into her bathtub during the overflows.

“I’m scared that I could catch an infection,” Baldwin said.

And the overflow leaves a terrible smell in her home, she said.

“Somebody can really get sick from that, and the town is really going to get sued,” said Alice McNair, of 710 Stafford St.

Gladys Pittman, of 608 S. Marvin St., asked for a drain or sidewalk near her driveway to improve drainage.

The area is so wet, she fears she will fall when taking her trash to the road, Pittman said. The water also has attracted more snakes to the area.

“And the snakes is terrible over where I live,” she said.

Commissioner Terry Evans said the board will “correct the problem.”

“We’re going to do better,” Evans said. “We have to do better.”

Columbus Utilities recently repaired 16 of the manholes in various sections of town, said Ronnie Seals, director of Fairmont Public Works. Some of the manholes repaired are in areas adjacent to the Old Field area.

But, the manholes on Stafford and Marvin streets have not been repaired yet, he said. And there are many more repairs to be made.

“We still got problems. We know we got problems. They’re not fixed, but we’re working on them,” Seals said.

The town spent $26,000 in June to make improvements to the sewer systems, he said.

Fairmont also has applied for a $525,000 Community Development Block Grant to help it make other necessary repairs and upgrades to sewer infrastructure. The town is waiting to hear an update from the state on the status of the application, interim Town Manager Ricky Harris said.

Harris also said owners of downtown businesses can receive a match of up to $1,000 from the town for repairs and upgrades to business exteriors. Those upgrades include the purchase of new windows or new paint.

“If they put in $250, we’ll put in $250,” Harris said.

The grant was made possible through a donation of $10,000 to the town. The donors requested the town match the grant at 20%, meaning the town will have a total of $12,000 to spend on the revitalization effort.

Grant forms can be picked up at Town Hall.

During a discussion of the fate of the Youth Center, which needs at least $27,000 worth of repairs before it is finished, Mayor Charles Townsend suggested the town allow a Boys & Girls Club to use the facility.

“Mayor, I would agree to that,” Evans said. “Make it happen.”

Commissioner Charles Kemp agreed.

“It’s a novel approach, Mr. Mayor, because it’s young people,” Kemp said.

Townsend said he would reach out to a Boys & Girls Club organization.

In other business, commissioners heard that two properties, including a home on Pine Street, are in the process of being removed as part of the town’s effort to remove dilapidated homes, the owners of which owe back taxes. Harris said the county also has become involved in the process.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Townsend presented Annie Elliot with a plaque of appreciation for her 30 years of service to the Fairmont Police Department. Elliot has worked as a dispatcher and in other administrative roles during her time at the department. Her last day is July 31.

“We appreciate what you have done for our town,” said Commissioner Felecia McLean-Kesler, who joined the meeting by phone.

