St. Pauls man in jail after deputy attacked, injured

July 18, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 27-year-old St. Pauls man is charged in a Friday assault that sent a sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

Ricky Leon Holloman II, of 167 Kittyfork Road, is charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury, felony assault with a deadly weapon, injury to real property, injury to personal property, communicating threats and resist, delay and obstruct an officer, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond for the felony offenses and an additional $5,000 bond for the misdemeanor offenses.

The incident marks the third time Holloman has been arrested within the past week, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

First Sergeant Charles Maynor was assaulted Friday while responding to a report of a disturbance about 9:42 p.m. at 5272 Tolarsville Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, Holloman had threatened tenants with knifes and a screwdriver and forced them out of the home. He also had broken several windows at the home.

When Maynor arrived Holloman attacked him and struck him across the face with an iron ashtray stand, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Maynor’s pepper spray canister burst during the assault, and he then called for help as Holloman fled on foot.

Other people at the scene called 911 to report Maynor’s injuries. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and Deputy Rodney Nichols arrived with deputies from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and EMS personnel.

Maynor was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was treated for a broken nose, and several stitches were required to close a wound across the nose area.

Wilkins found and arrested Holloman, who was hiding behind a mobile home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Holloman was processed and charged by Robeson County sheriff’s detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division.