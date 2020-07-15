COVID-19 claims two more Robeson County lives

July 15, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two more Robeson County residents have died of COVID-19 and 63 new cases were reported Wednesday by the county Health Department.

An 89-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were the latest fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s total of virus-related deaths to 48. The 89-year-old was tested and died on Wednesday. The 69-year-old was tested this past week.

There now have been 1,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County, with 270 coming in the past eight days, according to the Health Department.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, 38 were female and 25 were male. The oldest new patient is 93 and the youngest, 5.

American Indians accounted for 21 of the cases, 18 were Hispanic, 10 were white and eight were African American. Five case reports did list race.

The local hospital tested 35 of the cases, 10 were tested by private health-care providers, nine were tested at the Health Department’s drive-through site at Red Springs, five were tested at the Lumbee Tribe’s drive-through site in Rowland, and four were tested outside Robeson County.

Free drive-through testing through the Health Department and Robeson County government will take place at the Rowland Depot in Rowland on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but people wanting to be tested can register on-site.

This site uses a self-administered oral swab technique that tests an individual’s saliva. Services are limited to individuals 16 years old and older who are in a vehicle. There is no limit as to the number of individuals that can be tested in a vehicle.

The Lumbee Tribe government has a drive-through clinic scheduled for Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Rock Church of God on West Carthage Road in Lumberton. The tribe also will be distributing personal protection equipment, educational activity supplies and free produce. To pre-register online for an appointment, visit http://lumbeetribecovidtesting.com.

For more information, or for assistance with online registration, contact the Lumbee Tribe’s office at 833-684-0592.

“If you participated in July 4th activities, this might be the time to test,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday that 13 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 16 employees were in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health an Human Services reported Wednesday 1,782 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. There have now been 91,266 cases during the pandemic, with 1,568 cases resulting in death. There are 1,142 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19.