Crime report

July 9, 2020 Robesonian News

Candace Williams reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a break-in that occurred on Rice Road in Lumberton.

Janet Lasalle reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole her firearm from a residence on Brechin Drive in Lumberton.

Walter Neal, of Cambridge Boulevard in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a utility trailer from his residence.