Robeson County commissioners talk trash, traffic during short meeting

LUMBERTON — Independence Day in Robeson County could go out with a bang, thanks to thunderstorms moving in over the holiday weekend and people celebrating despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meteorologists are monitoring an area of low pressure that could lead to thunderstorms over the holiday weekend and into next week. Daily rain showers and thunderstorms are predicted, and the resulting rainfall could cause flash flooding, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Meteorologists also are watching an area located just north of Bermuda, where a weak tropical system could develop in the coming days. Two weather systems are expected to move along the Southeastern U.S. coast next week. Both have the potential to become a low-grade tropical or sub-tropical system.

“Ponding on roadways or even complete washouts are possible for areas repeatedly worked over by rain and storms,” AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. “Motorists traveling across the region should leave extra travel time and never drive through flooded roadways.”

People planning to celebrate the holiday with barbecues and other outdoor activities should monitor the weather closely and have “a backup plan,” she said.

Though many municipal celebrations have been canceled because of COVID-19, county residents can still safely celebrate Independence Day by following tips from local health and safety officials.

As a result of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 147, effective June 26, North Carolinians will remain in the Safer at Home Phase 2 for two more weeks. That means state residents must celebrate July 4 with health precautions in place.

Health officials strongly recommend face masks be worn by children over the age of 2 and by adults when standing within 6 feet of another person. Indoor gatherings should be kept to no more than 10 people, and outdoor gatherings, 25.

“Our decisions (to follow safety guidelines) can affect county COVID numbers especially if these tips are not practiced and we do not keep social gatherings limited to small groups of people, especially when indoors, to less than 10 people if possible, at all times,” said Dr. Obiefuna Okoye, Southeastern Health’s Infectious Diseases medical director.

There have been 1,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, with 40 cases resulting in death, as of Thursday afternoon.

People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should remove themselves from other people, said Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director. Elderly people and people with weakened immune systems should avoid crowds.

Smith also warns people who plan to celebrate Independence Day with displays of consumer fireworks to avoid the use of hand sanitizer when handling fireworks. Hand sanitizer, which is highly flammable, can cause severe injury when ignited by an open flame.

Only consumer fireworks such as sparklers, glow worms, smoke bombs and noisemakers are legal in North Carolina.

“Robeson County citizens should remember that fireworks, as enjoyable as they are to watch, can be dangerous and should only be handled by professionals,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

In 2019, there were 149 visits to hospital emergency departments as a result of injuries related to fireworks, according to the North Carolina Injury and Violence Prevention Branch. Nearly 2/3 of all firework-related injury visits occurred in July, around Independence Day.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 10,000 firework-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2019.

When operating fireworks, one should remember the following safety tips:

— Never allow young children to ignite fireworks.

— Always supervise children when they are given sparklers. Sparklers can cause severe burns, especially if left to unattended children.

— Keep a bucket of water, garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby in the case of fire.

— Make sure the person lighting fireworks wears eye protection.

— Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

— Never throw or point fireworks toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

With more vehicles on the road this weekend, local law enforcement agencies, including the Lumberton Police Department, are partnering with the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to combat drunk driving through Operation Firecracker.

“This Independence Day, let’s all work together across Lumberton to spread the lifesaving message that drunk driving is unacceptable, deadly, and illegal behavior. As you, your friends, and your family head out to the July 4th festivities this summer, keep safety in mind,” a statement from the police department reads in part.

The operation, which is a part of the annual “Boose It & Lose It” anti-drunk driving campaign, also encourages state residents to use window chalk to display #KeysFreeNC on the windows of their vehicles to encourage others to avoid drunk driving. The campaign began June 29 and will end Sunday.

In 2018, 193 people across the U.S. died in car crashes from July 3 to July 5, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Forty percent of the fatalities resulted from alcohol-impaired driving.

The State Department of Transportation also is doing its part to alleviate traffic congestion over the weekend.

“The state will temporarily suspend most highway construction projects that cause lane closures to help reduce the anticipated increased traffic over the Fourth of July holiday weekend,” a NCDOT statement reads in part.

But, some locations will require lane closures to remain in place for safety reasons.

Drivers can check the status of their planned routes by visiting DriveNC.gov.