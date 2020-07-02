County commissioners to haveelectronic meeting on Monday

LUMBERTON — An 80-year-old woman is the 40th Robeson County resident to die of COVID-19, and 20 more confirmed cases were reported Tuesday by the county Health Department.

The most recent death tested positive just after Memorial Day, according to the Health Department. The 20 new cases bring the county’s case total to 1,293 since the first positive test was reported March 21.

There were 12 males and eight females among the newest cases. The oldest confirmed case was 75 years old and the youngest was 15.

Eight of the cases were American Indian, five were African American, and four were Hispanic. Three of the case reports did not specify race. The local hospital tested nine of the cases. Eight were tested at a private health-care provider, two were tested outside Robeson County, and one was tested at a pharmacy drive-through testing site.

The Health Department will not provide free testing over the holiday weekend, but will be in Red Springs on July 10 and 11. The Lumbee Tribe will begin testing at its community centers throughout the county, and more information about that testing program can be found on the tribe’s Facebook pages. Information also can be obtained by calling 910-671-3200.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Tuesday 13 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 10 employees were in quarantine.

In response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 147, the Town of Maxton is asking all residents and business owners to comply with the order’s face-covering requirements. Businesses are strongly encouraged to require workers and customers to wear masks when they may be within 6 feet of another person and to enforce this requirement. Residents also are strongly encouraged to comply with face-covering requirements while conducting business, and business owners and/or store managers may contact law enforcement when customers do not comply with these requirements.

“According to the order, when we don’t wear face coverings, we not only put ourselves at risk of contracting the virus, we also put others at serious risk, to include our children and elderly population,” a statement by Maxton Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan reads in part. “I don’t think the governor intended for police departments to start locking up anyone that they see not wearing a mask. I do think he’s asking business owners/store managers to do what they can to prevent further spreading of the virus, and to call the police if anyone in their place of business is placing the general public at risk. Customers should notify the business owner/store manager if they feel other customers are not acting responsibly.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,186 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, 64,670 cases have been reported statewide, with 908 state residents currently hospitalized and 1,343 cases resulting in death.

The chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state’s courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement Monday that directives would continue to allow increased use of remote technology and limit foot traffic in courthouses.

The directives include restricting entry into courthouses for anyone who was likely exposed to the coronavirus. Only people with business in courthouses will be allowed inside.

Other directives include increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings and allowing certain documents to be served by email.

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the way Veterans Benefits Administration is communicating with service members, veterans and their dependents. Specifically, the federal agency hosts weekly telephone town hall meetings with veterans in states across the country highlighting VA Benefits.

Durng these meetings, the under secretary for Benefits, Dr. Paul R. Lawrence, shares updates about the Administration’s response to COVID-19, the launch of Blue Water Navy Act, Solid Start program and other new initiatives. He also helps veterans understand and access all services and benefits earned.

Lawrence has reached more than one million veterans and has planned a telephone town hall meeting for North Carolina veterans on July 21 at 4 p.m. Veterans are encouraged to join and ask questions about their benefits. The dial-in information, 833-380-0417, can be found here online at https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/news.asp#teletownhall.