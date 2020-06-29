Lumberton leaders cancel Family Fourth Celebration

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The city’s annual Family Fourth Celebration scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled, according to a statement from the City of Lumberton.

“Given the uncertain future of COVID-19 and after careful consideration with health officials regarding outdoor gathering limits, the Recreation Commission has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual Family Fourth Celebration fireworks display planned for July 2 at the Lumberton Senior High School football stadium,” the statement reads in part. “As much as we were looking forward to this city-wide family event, we must remain vigilant and focused on the safety and well-being of all residents in our efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

In addition to a fireworks display, the celebration typically includes live entertainment, bouncy houses, face painting and food vendors.

The city announced that plans are underway for an end-of-summer program that will include fireworks during the Labor Day weekend, contingent on large outdoor gatherings being allowed in a future phase of the state’s reopening plan.