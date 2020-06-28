Neighbors come to aid of man shot, wounded in Orrum

June 27, 2020
Jessica Horne Staff Writer

FAIRMONT — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting this evening that sent a Orrum man to the hospital.

David Rouse, of Bloomingdale Church Road in Orrum, was shot about 7 p.m. at his property on Tobacco Road in Fairmont, according to neighbors. He was shot in the hand, groin and upper torso and was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Rose remained “coherent” and alert, according to neighbors.

Terry and Wendell Enzor, who live next to Rouse on Tobacco Road, were home at the time of the shooting.

They were eating supper when they heard gunshots, Terry said. She next heard a truck drive away. Moments later she saw Rouse walking up her driveway and heard him calling her name.

The couple sprang into action. Terry called 911, and Wendell applied pressure to Rouse’s wounds.

“I said, ‘Sir, this man is bleeding and he’s lost a lot of blood,’” Terry said of her call requesting Emergency Medical Services.

The shooting is still under investigation and more details will be released later, said Maj. Damien McLean, of the Robeson County Sheriff”s Office.

This evening’s shooting is at least the ninth to occur in Robeson County in June.

Anyone with information about Rouse’s shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]