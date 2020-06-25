County Health Department reports 14 more cases of COVID-19

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Fourteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Robeson County Health Department.

The new cases bring to 1,232 the number of confirmed cases reported in the county since the first case was reported Mach 21. Thirty-eight cases have resulted in the death of a county resident.

The 14 reported Thursday were evenly split, seven each, between males and females, according to the Health Department. The oldest person to test positive was 72, and the youngest was 19. Seven of the new patients fell in the 25-49 age range.

Six of the cases were American Indian and four were African American. Two each of the cases were white and Hispanic.

The local hospital tested six of the case. Four were tested by a private health-care provider, 3 at a hospital outside Robeson County and one at a quick care facility.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Thursday 19 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 12 employees are in quarantine.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Thursday there have been 57,183 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state. The virus has resulted in the death of 1,290 state residents, and 891 residents remain hospitalized.

Drive-through testing sites will be in operation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Parkton, according to the county Health Department. This event is sponsored by the Health Department, Robeson County Government and CORE. Testing is done via swabbing the mouth. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

