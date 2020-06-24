Christian Book Store of Lumberton changing location

Staff report
The Christian Book Store of Lumberton will begin the move from its location at 4321 Fayetteville Road to 2100 N. Pine St. on Saturday.

LUMBERTON — The Christian Book Store of Lumberton will begin its move to a new location this weekend.

The store will begin moving merchandise from its location at 4321 Fayetteville Road to 2100 N. Pine St. on Saturday. The book store took to Facebook on May 27 to announce it would be closing effective June 30.

Customers can continue shopping at the store or placing orders during the move, said Kim Russ, store co-owner. But, the store will officially reopen 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The decision to close was made in part by financial strain caused by COVID-19, she said.

“With COVID around, you know, a lot of people weren’t coming in,” Russ said.

The store lost 75% of sales and customers because of the virus, she said. Many of those customers were members of local churches.

“With the churches closed, they didn’t need us,” Russ said.

But, when the opportunity came Monday to rent space on Pine Street for a lower rate, Russ couldn’t pass up the chance to continue operating the business.

Russ hopes the better visibility on Pine Street will draw more customers, she said.

The store will operate 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.