Public Hearing on Draft Permit for Active Energy Renewable Power to be held Monday

June 19, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — A digital public hearing on the application and draft permit for a company that wants to build and operate a wood pellet manufacturing facility in Lumberton has been scheduled for Monday.

The state Division of Air Quality, a division of North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, will be the host of the hearing being held to receive comments on Active Energy Renewable Group’s application and permit, which pertain to the company’s plan to build a facility at 1885 Alamac Road in Lumberton. The hearing is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Members of the public can participate online or listen via telephone.

Based on current guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health, the hearing will be conducted via WebEx. Anyone who wishes to speak at the hearing must register by 4 p.m. Monday. To register go online to https://bit.ly/2WNW1dn [bit.ly] The hearing password is NCDAQ.

To listen by phone call 1-415-655-0003. The access code is 615 016 858.

The public comment period, which was to end April 27, has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday.

Comments also can be emailed to [email protected] Type “Active Energy Renewable Power” in the subject line.

Written comments can be mailed to Mr. Gregory Reeves, N.C. Division of Air Quality, 225 Green Street, Suite 714, Fayetteville, NC 28301-5095

Oral comments can be recorded by leaving a message at 919-707-8714.

This facility’s application was reviewed by DAQ to determine compliance with air pollution regulations. The state agency will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit before deciding whether or not to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

The draft permit, permit review, application and environmental justice snapshot are available online at https://deq.nc.gov/ActiveEnergyAirPermit.

A public meeting had been scheduled for 6 p.m. March 16 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center in Lumberton. That hearing was canceled because of concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and because of state-imposed orders limiting the number of people who can gather inside.