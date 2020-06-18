Peaceful rally set for Friday

June 17, 2020
LUMBERTON — The lowest one-day total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County since April 22, seven, was reported Wednesday by the local Health Department.
Robeson County’s total of confirmed cases for the novel coronavirus now stands at 1,134. Thirty-four county residents have died as a result of contracting the virus.
Health Department Director Bill Smith said the low daily figure was a result of a lack of reporting from local test sites, including Southeastern Regional Medical Center. After having the highest one-day spike for children testing positive Tuesday, “no young people and only one elderly person at age 82,” tested positive, he said.
The seven cases reported Wednesday include three males and four females, according to the Health Department. Four were Hispanic, two were American Indian and one was white.
Smith said an estimated almost 800 county residents have recovered from the virus.
A person is considered recovered 14 days after the day of testing unless the person was hospitalized, at which point 28 days since the testing date would be the recovery date.
“Taking the number of cases prior to June 2, subtracting deaths during that period and factoring in a third of the cases in the two weeks prior to June 2 were hospitalized, a figure of 805 is derived,” he said.
But, taking Robeson County’s percentage of the statewide cases and multiplying it with the state’s recovered total of 29,219 would put the estimate near 730.
“Splitting the difference (between 805 and 730) would mean approximately 768 would be a good estimate,” Smith said.
According to the Tuesday’s edition of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ bi-weekly update on outbreaks at congregate living facilities, two Robeson County congregate living facilities saw an increase since Friday’s update.
The Greenbrier of Fairmont residential care facility had 11 more confirmed cases and four more deaths, for a new total of 95 cases, with nine of those cases resulting in death. Residents make up 69 of the total cases and all of the deaths at the facility.
WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center, has reported eight more cases and another death, bringing its total to 31 cases and three deaths. All but six of the cases were residents.
The number of confirmed cases at Glenflora in Red Springs remained unchanged.
North Carolina had 1,002 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday, pushing the state’s total to 46,885, according to NCDHHS. A new one-day high of 846 state residents remain hospitalized because of the virus and there have been 1,168 virus-related deaths in the state.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on its website that as of Wednesday nine patients remain in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 15 employees remain in quarantine.