Peaceful rally set for Friday

June 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Juneteenth Peaceful Justice Rally to address racism and social injustice has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The rally, sponsored by the Unified Robeson County NAACP, will begin with a march from 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton to the Robeson County Courthouse. Once at the courthouse, county leaders are to speak about racial injustice.

“There’s a lot of uncontrollable anger throughout the country,” said the Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of Unified Robeson County NAACP. “I understand the frustration, but that’s not what I would recommend. We wanted cooler heads to prevail.”

The rally will emphasize the peaceful approach to counteract riots that have erupted across the nation after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.

“We also want to unite the citizens of this county regardless of if they’re black,” Watson said. “Racism is not a black-man issue. It’s an American issue. Until every American takes on the responsibility to fight against racial injustice, we will fight this for another 400 years. “

The rally also will serve as a time to commemorate Juneteenth, which is an unofficial holiday observed each year on June 19 to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States.

“We want to recognize this significant day for the African community,” Watson said.