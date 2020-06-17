Man dies in Pembroke shooting

June 17, 2020 Robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Police here are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Roberts Avenue this morning.

Officers were dispatched about 3:54 a.m. after the Pembroke Police Department received a report that someone had been shot at a residence on Roberts Avenue, Chief Ed Locklear said. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who had died after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did not release the name and age of the shooting victim.

Family members were present at the time of the shooting, the police chief said.

“We’re just following some leads,” Locklear said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-5487.