Bill easing N.C. absentee ballot access goes to governor

LUMBERTON — How to move forward into the next academic year was the main discussion topic during Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The school system has until July 20 to submit three re-entry plans to the State Board of Education, said Shanita Wooten, district superintendent.

One plan is the traditional in-person model. The next is a hybrid model that includes remote learning through the internet and in-person attendance. The last is a remote learning only model.

Work sessions to focus on forming each plan will be held each Tuesday leading up to the deadline, Wooten said.

“I know it’s been a rough time, but we’re going to get through this because we are PSRC strong,” said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

Plans include giving parents digital notebooks, which explain how to navigate remote learning technology, he said. Information such as user names, passwords and instructions on using the software will be included.

Remote learning also will be in place in the event of a hurricane, Locklear said.

“We have to be prepared for any scenarios that may come our way,” he said.

Recently, school principals and representatives of the Robeson County Department of Social Services, Red Cross, and county Emergency Management toured schools that are typically used for community shelters, said Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent for Administration, Community Engagement and Auxiliary Services. The shelters will accept fewer people because of social distancing guidelines in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

If the county is hit by another severe hurricane, other schools or venues will be needed to serve as community shelters, said Gordon Burnette, district Public Information officer.

“And this season is predicted to be an active storm season,” Brooks-Floyd said.

In other news, board members renewed contracts that allow Exceptional Children service providers from the 2019-2020 school year to continue offering services into the new school year.

In sports news, the district plans to resume athletic activities on July 6.

The State’s High School Athletic Association will lift restrictions for athletics on Monday, said Jerome Hunt, Robeson County’s athletic director.

Before sports activities can resume the school system must hire athletic trainers. The Southeastern Health program through which the school district acquired athletic trainers was eliminated when the health-care company cut staff and made other operational changes in order to adjust to financial losses incurred in the fight against COVID-19.

The average yearly salary of an athletic trainer between $42,000 and $62,000, depending on years of experience, Hunt said.

“It’s been a service they have provided and we are grateful,” Wooten said.

The county’s five trainers will be employed through June 30, Hunt said.

School district administrators will discuss various possible solutions, including contracting the positions out to trainers or hiring them on as teachers with supplement pay, Wooten said. The school board will have a plan in place before the July 14 meeting.

School board members expressed concern over how the $11 million in CARES Act money to address coronavirus relief efforts was budgeted without their input.

“I have a major issue with the communication part of it,” said Linda Emanuel, the District 3 representative. “That is just not how you do board business.”

An assessment of needs was conducted by a 25-person committee from multiple departments in the school system, said Jennifer Freeman, assistant superintendent of Student Services, Intervention and Support. Those needs were then turned into a budget submitted to the state Department of Public Instruction.

The school system will have to redraft its CARES Act budget to reflect needs on June 30, said Erica Setzer, district Finance director. The money will not be released until July.

“Before I would make a decision, I would like to see how the money is spent,” said Craig Lowry, District 5 representative.

Setzer agreed to share information with board members on Wednesday.

In other business, the board failed in a 4-4 vote to appoint someone to fill Harbert Edwin Moore’s seat on the Robeson Community College’s board of trustees. Moore’s four-year term expires June 30.

Board members Brian Freeman and Charles Bullard were not present Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Wooten presented plaques of appreciation to outgoing members Steve Martin, Freeman, Bullard and Chairman John Campbell.

“Your continued support of and dedication to educational excellence for the students and staff for the Public Schools of Robeson County will create a legacy of success and opportunity for our citizens,” Wooten said.

Martin said he would address the board at a meeting later, but expressed his gratitude.

“I will say thank you to Dr. Wooten, the staff, all the employees and all the board members,” Martin said. “It’s been a long time. It’s time for me to go.”

But, Martin said he might return in the future.

“I’m still dedicated and committed to doing what I can do to continue to be supportive in however I can,” Campbell said.

The outgoing chairman said he would continue to pray for school board members and the school system in the days ahead.

Dwayne Smith, District 8 representative, said to the outgoing board members, “I wish you all the best and you guys have my number. If I can ever do anything to assist you or help any of you, you know where I’m at and I love you and I wish you all the best.”

In the July meeting, Vonta Leach, Henry Brewer and William Gentry will take their seats on the board.