Red Springs leaders OK budget with pay raises, no increase in property tax

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned a new police chief has been hired, the same day the town’s leaders approved a fiscal year 2020-21 budget with no increases in property tax or water fees.
The chief comes with more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and is set to start on Monday, Town Manager David Ashburn said.
He did not release the name of the new police chief or provide more details, pending a formal announcement. The new chief replaces former Chief Ronnie Patterson, whose last day leading the Red Springs Police Department was May 29.
The FY 2020-21 budget was approved Monday during a special budget meeting livestreamed via Ashburn’s Facebook page. The spending plan split in on a 3-1 vote during a call to increase commissioners’ pay from $10 per meeting to $100 a month. The mayor’s pay will double from $100 per month to $200.
Commissioner Duron Burney was not present at Monday’s meeting, and Commissioner Caroline Sumpter arrived late and did not vote on the pay raise. The lone no vote was cast by Commissioner Murray McKeithan.
“We suppose to be servants for the people,” McKeithan said.
He also expressed frustration with a cost of living adjustment for employees that hasn’t been increased in three years.
The board then approved a 3% COLA increase that starts July 1.
The FY 2020-21 budget of $10,089,437 keeps the town’s property tax rate at 64 cents for every $100 of property value.
The spending plan sets the General Fund at $3,837,845, the Water Sewer Fund at $1,600,842 and Electric Fund, $4,550,000. The town will pay an increase of $9,936 in workers compensation annual premiums because of staffing shortages and previous overtime pay.
Red Springs will have a little more than $300,000 in reserve cash flow funds, Ashburn said.
Commissioners also approved Monday an increase of $1,420 in funding to the Robeson County Public Library. The money added to the town’s annual allotment of $10,600 will help cover operating expenses and personnel costs at McMillan Memorial Library and be used to craft a five-year strategic plan for making improvements to the library system.
The board also agreed to donate $500 to the United Way of Robeson County, after a formal request for funding is received.
The town also received an influx of more than $40,000 in late property tax payments this month, Ashburn said.
The town also is beginning to see the effects of Gov. Roy Cooper’s May 30 order that extends the prohibition of utility shutoffs for nonpayment through July 20, Ashburn said. In the last two months, the town has seen a decrease of at least $75,000 in electric payments.
In other business, commissioners discussed researching a new payroll software for town employees that better explains payment designations, such as overtime pay. Town Finance Director Sharon McFarland said she would speak to a representative of the town’s payroll software company to learn more.
Ashburn also encouraged residents watching the livestream to complete their census. The town is at 46% in completed censuses, he said.
The next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 7, will also be livestreamed on Facebook. For more information, visit the towns website at www.redsprings.org/.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]