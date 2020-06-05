PSRC Board of Education to hold virtual meeting Tuesday

LUMBERTON — Two more Robeson County residents have died as a result of contracting COVID-19, and there are 16 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the local Health Department reported Friday.

The latest people to die of COVID-19 are a 95-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman, both of whom tested positive two weeks ago, according to the county Health Department. The county’s virus-related death toll now is 28.

The 16 new cases brings Robeson County’s number of confirmed cases to 945, all since March 21.

Of Friday’s confirmed cases, 10 were females and six were males. The oldest person to test positive was 96 years old, and the youngest was 9. The 16 cases included four African Americans, four whites, three Hispanics and three American Indians. Two of the case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested nine of the cases. Two were tested at the county Health Department and two at a quick-care facility. Two were tested outside Robeson County and one at a private clinic.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Friday that 19 patients were in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 13 employees remain in quarantine.

For the second day in a row, the state set a new record for a one-day high in confirmed cases reported with 1,289, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday. This brings the state’s total of confirmed cases to 33,255, 966 of which have resulted in death.

Two congregate living facilities in Robeson County saw a spike in cases and deaths since Tuesday. According to the Friday edition of the state health agency’s bi-weekly update on outbreaks at congregate living facilities there have been two more deaths at the Greenbrier of Fairmont residential care facility and 29 more confirmed cases. There have been 81 confirmed cases at the facility, 58 of which were residents.

WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center, has reported five more cases and two deaths since Tuesday. There have been 23 confirmed cases at the nursing home, 17 of which are residents. Other nursing homes on the NCDHHS list were Pembroke Center, with two cases and one death, and Glenflora with two cases, both unchanged since May 29.

The NCDHHS reported Friday the first virus-related death of a young child in North Carolina.

Aurea Soto Morales died Monday after she was hospitalized for complications caused by COVID-19, according to published reports. The second-grader from Durham started feeling sick in late May and was rushed to the hospital after having a seizure. Relatives said her brain swelled before she went into a coma and eventually died.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”

Family members said they want to spread the message that children are not immune to the virus and that people should take the pandemic seriously, according to published reports.

“It just went down so quickly, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to her,” said Jennifer Jano Morales, Aurea’s sister.

She added, “She liked being the boss of herself. She was very confident of herself. Every time we would take a picture she would always strike a pose.”

The girl’s elementary school principal, Victoria Creamer, said in a statement that Aurea was “a shining light wherever she went.”