Crime report

June 4, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nicole Hunt, Foley Road, Orrum; Rupert Locklear, Fairley Road, Maxton; and Hannah Stephens, Rosetta Drive, St. Pauls.

Shaiteva McLeod reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a theft that occurred on Alicia Drive in Lumberton.

Melissa MacDonald, of East Ninth Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Microsoft tablet from the Dollar General store at 925 Caton Road in Lumberton.