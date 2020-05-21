Fairmont reports sewage overflows

Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Town of Fairmont is experiencing sewage overflows at two locations because of excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

“The Town of Fairmont Public Works Department responded to an overflow of sewer at two manholes on Marvin Street and one manhole on Stafford Street,” a statement issued today by the town reads in part. “The overflow is still ongoing due to the excessive, heavy rainfall that occurred.”

The town has notified the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources of the spill.

This news release is required by NCGS Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.

For more information, contact Public Utilities Director Ronnie Seals or Wastewater Plant Superintendent Kevin Taylor at 910-628-0064.