St. Pauls commissioners approve making offer to buy land from county

ST. PAULS — The Board of Commissioners here approved Thursday the purchase of land from the county on South Elizabeth Street.

The commissioners approved making an offer of $2,000 to buy the two lots adjacent to the town’s water treatment plant, which will need to be cleared of an abandoned structure.

Town Administrator Rodney Johnson said the purchase could help the town facilitate its drainage project along Johnson and Elizabeth streets.

“We might have to get easements on them anyhow on that project,” Town Administrator Rodney Johnson said.

An abandoned cinder block building is on the property, which the town could demolish and remove itself, he said.

The town is in line to receive $1,000 from Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lance Herndon, in whose District 8 the town is located, Mayor Elbert Gibson said. The town could use that money to help pay for the land.

The money from the chairman’s discretionary fund is given to help the town with any project it chooses, Herndon said.

In other business, the town’s commissioners approved a $15,900 contract with S. Preston Douglas & Associates to cover the cost of the fiscal year 2019-2020 audit.

Also approved was the option to have buyers of surplus items posted by the town pay 12% of fees associated with purchases made on GovDeals.com, a website used to buy or sell surplus items.

The town has been losing money by paying fees it could have charged buyers, Town Clerk Debra McNeill said.

“We had paid over $6,000 that would have been in our pocket,” McNeill said of the past four years of purchases made on the website.

The commissioners also expressed frustration with how long it is taking for the county to complete the tax auditing process for Pepsi Bottling Ventures and Sanderson Farms.

The tax department is in the process of assessing both companies, said Channing Jones, county Economic Development director.

“We’re just doing our due diligence,” Jones said.

Commissioner Evans Jackson said the county should hire a commercial or industrial assessor that specializes in those conducting tax audits.

“I’m really concerned about that.” Jackson said. “I don’t want the tax value changed unless it’s going to go up.”

The town gets tax revenue from the companies, and then as an incentive for the companies stay in St. Pauls, the town pays about 50% of the taxes assessed on company property back to the companies, McNeill said. When company property, personal or real estate, is valued at a higher rate, the town receives more money.

And if companies fail to prove they are abiding by the rules of the incentive package they will not qualify for the reimbursement, McNeill said.

Commissioner Deborah Inman expressed concern over the drainage project that will clear ditches along the Gumbo Branch basin.

The project ends at the St. Pauls Fire Department ditch, where land is more susceptible to flooding, Inman said.

“The problem is beyond that where there is flat land,” she said.

This week, letters went out to residents in the area telling them they can opt to have their ditches cleared or not, Town Administrator Johnson said.

The informational meeting on the project originally scheduled for March 17 was canceled because of COVID-19, but commissioners are working to reschedule it, Johnson said. Issues can be addressed during the meeting and then presented to engineers, Johnson said.

Commissioners also took up public restrooms Thursday.

In a 5-1 vote, they approved paying Edwards Painting $900 to paint the public restrooms outside the police station.

Jackson cast the lone no vote, saying the town continues to add on projects to the Town Hall renovation project and doling out extra money each time.

“Everybody comes back saying ‘give me more, give me more,’” he said.

Also on Thursday, St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger said the police department has received equipment, such as computer stands, siren boxes and more, from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Dollinger also said the police department will partner again with the Robeson County Church and Community Center to distribute food to residents in need on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Pauls High School parking lot.

Inman Jackson Commissioner Deborah Inman suggests changes to meeting minutes during Thursday's meeting of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners, which took place in the town's courtroom. Commissioners Annie Stephens and John Gudauskas Jr. follow along in their meeting packets.

Jessica Horne Staff writer