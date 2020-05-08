County school board meets Tuesday; Robeson County Disaster Coalition cancels meeting

May 8, 2020 robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., will be livestreamed on YouTube.

To watch the meeting, click the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA3S1YjSVt8&feature=youtu.be.

Meeting topics include teacher and staff appreciation, remote learning/re-entry plan, grading policy, pre-kindergarten/kindergarten registration, student transfers, and capital projects. Updates on child nutrition, staff planning, the school calendar, exceptional children, and PSRC athletics also will be provided.

To participate in the public comments section of the meeting, submit comments through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkQsGALUFowqe-1Ieq5GmKABZYv3w163dMa5owzQf8RoX3rQ/viewform.

In other news, the Robeson County Disaster Coalition has canceled its long-term recovery meeting scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting was to take place via teleconference.

The coalition’s next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 9.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Web only
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_PSRC.jpgWeb only

Staff report