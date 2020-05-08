County school board meets Tuesday; Robeson County Disaster Coalition cancels meeting

LUMBERTON — High School graduations will look different this year for the Public Schools of Robeson County because school officials plan to honor graduates with drive-through ceremonies on May 29 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As Robeson County continues to combat the spread of COVID-19, our school district has worked around the clock to develop a plan for high school commencement ceremonies under guiding principles of flexibility, accessibility, equity, safety and health,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC Public Information officer.

Graduation plans were completed Thursday after principals and school administrators ironed out details of each ceremony and received approval from the Robeson County Department of Public Health, he said. The commencement rain date is May 30.

The decision was made to celebrate the achievements of county seniors while following the guidance of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Burnette said.

“We are asking vulnerable individuals at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and those who are sick to please remain at home,” Burnette said. “Students and families must remain in their vehicles unless specified otherwise. This is essential for the safety of our students, families, staff, and board members.”

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and no person-to-person contact will occur, he said. Students are limited to one car per graduate, which should be driven by a family member.

“It has been recommended that staff and anyone outside of their vehicle must wear a mask or face covering. Individual students may remove their masks or face coverings while having their individual photo taken by the district or school,” Burnette said.

Families are encouraged to decorate vehicles with inspirational messages or displays of school spirit.

“This is not the way that anyone in the Public Schools of Robeson County would have imagined we would be celebrating our 2020 senior class. However, we believe that the solutions our district has developed will still allow our seniors to have a special lifelong memory,” Burnette said. “PSRC and our entire community are proud of our 2020 senior class for their resiliency and commitment to academic excellence. We wish them all the best in their next chapter of life.”

District Superintendent Shanita Wooten congratulated seniors on their achievements this year.

“The Class of 2020 is finishing the school year amid extraordinary circumstances. The strength, perseverance and determination our soon-to-be graduates are displaying on a daily basis is amazing,” Wooten said.

Honoring graduates and allowing them to celebrate with their loved ones is “critical,” she said.

“This graduating class deserves the best graduation possible, even if it looks different from what we’ve had in the past,” she said.

Robeson County Early College, Red Springs, Fairmont, and St. Pauls high schools will hold one drive-through ceremony each at 10 a.m. People in attendance can tune in to a specified radio station to participate in the ceremony and hear the names of students called. Students may exit vehicles at the graduation stage, where they will walk across the stage and receive diplomas.

Students also will receive senior packets with photos, graduation programs and T-shirts. Tribute videos or slideshows will be available on the school websites or social media sites of Red Springs, St. Pauls and Lumberton high schools.

The Early College will honor 39 seniors, Red Springs, 150; Fairmont, 204; Lumberton, 425; St. Pauls, 233 and Purnell Swett about 380.

Cars must arrive by 9:45 a.m. at Red Springs High School, and 8:45 a.m. at Fairmont and St. Pauls.

Fairmont High School will allow seniors to have photos taken at a designated area, where they will receive diplomas and return to vehicles before leaving campus.

St. Pauls students may attend an optional graduation recessional beginning on Old Stage Road, where students can drive through downtown and be honored by community members.

Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools will hold two graduation ceremonies. Each school’s seniors will be divided into two groups by last name.

Purnell Swett students whose last names begin with A-J will attend a 9 a.m. ceremony, and students whose last names begin with K-Z a 5 p.m. ceremony. Students will receive a car pass at the first entrance, and proceed to the parking lot before commencement ceremonies begin.

Lumberton High School students whose last names begin with A-K will attend the 9 a.m. ceremony; and L-Z the 5 p.m. ceremony.

