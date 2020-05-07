Crime report

Troy Lee, of West A Street in Erwin, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2014 John Deere mini excavator from West Fifth and Branch streets in Lumberton.

Kelly Milstead, of Sprunt Avenue in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole a desktop computer, RCA surround sound system, two rolls of toilet paper, an Onyx ring, three pairs of Jordan sneakers valued at a total of $600, a PlayStation 4, and duffel bag containing baby clothing and other items.

Dwayne Carter, an employee of Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 3409 Lackey St. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2020 Hyundai Elantra from the lot.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jessica Brand, Southern Comfort Drive, Parkton; and Donald Smith, Toria Drive, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Aggie Locklear, N.C. 711, Pembroke; and George Ward, Snake Road, Lumberton.

