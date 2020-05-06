Two men face charges after being arrested by St. Pauls police

May 6, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
L. Davis
P. Davis

ST. PAULS — Two men were arrested in separate incidents Monday by St. Pauls police officers.

Preston Dennard Davis, 37, of West Blue Street in St. Pauls, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Davis was arrested at his residence by Lt. Michael Seago and taken to the Robeson County jail, where he was issued a $10,000 unsecured bond.

A 28-year-old Tarheel man was arrested Monday by Officer Justin Hill during a traffic stop at 108 W. Broad St., according to the police department.

La-Quile Kenard Davis, of N.C. 20 East, was charged with possession of cocaine, according to the police department. He was taken to the Robeson County jail and issued a $500 unsecured bond.

L. Davis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_LA-QUILE-KENARD-DAVIS.jpgL. Davis

P. Davis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_PRESTON-DENNARD-DAVIS.jpgP. Davis

Staff report