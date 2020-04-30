Fairmont police arrest 4 teens arrested after girl shot with BB pistol

By: Staff report
FAIRMONT — Four teenagers were arrested in Fairmont on Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl was shot three times with a BB pistol.

The boys ranging in age from 13 to 16 are accused in relation to the shooting that took place about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Market Street, according to the Fairmont Police Department. The girl suffered injuries to her hand, arm and an eye.

The boys have been charged with numerous crimes including assault inflicting serious bodily injury, felony conspiracy and violation of city curfew, according to the police department.

The incident happened after the girl and one of the male teens agreed to meet at an abandoned building in town, according to the police department. Once the girl entered the building, she was shot.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766

