Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases pushes total to 129

LUMBERTON — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Robeson County grew by 34 over the weekend and into Monday, according to the local Health Department.
The new positive cases of the novel coronavirus pushes the county’s total to 129.
Because of the large volume, in the information released Monday the Health Department did not break down the cases individually, but instead offered only an overview of the cases that were reported over the three-day period.
According to the release, 20 of the cases were females and 14 were males. The oldest new patient was 71 years old, and the youngest was 15. A majority of the newly infected, 26, fell in the 25- to 49-year-old range.
Thirteen cases were worksite related, while the origin of 13 other cases is unknown. Seven were household contacts, and one was a result of contact with a previous case.
Twenty-six of the tests for the new cases were administered at either an out-of-county quick care facility, an out-of-county clinic or an out-of-county hospital. Four tests were conducted at a local hospital, three were at private providers and one of the new patients was tested out-of-state.
Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of 11 a.m. Monday two patients were in isolation at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The medical center also reported it had submitted 660 samples for testing, and 11 employees are in quarantine.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 9,142 positive cases were recorded in 95 of the state’s 100 counties. It also reported that 306 state residents had died of the virus and 473 remain hospitalized.
According to the Robeson County release, the local Health Department has enlisted the help of Public Schools of Robeson County nurses to reach out to the infected individuals for the purpose of contact tracing.
The NCDHHS also announced Monday that it was partnering with two health organizations, as part of the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The NCDHHS will work with the Community Care of North Carolina and the North Carolina Area Health Education centers to better monitor infected people and trace possible contacts. This collaborative will build upon existing local health department tracing efforts to help meet the surge in demand for contact tracing staff expected as COVID-19 testing increases.
“Extensive contact tracing is a key strategy for North Carolina to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary. “Our local health departments are North Carolina’s experts doing this essential detective work and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This collaborative will be a critical addition to our state’s capability to do widespread contact tracing and ease restrictions.”
Contact tracing is the process of supporting patients and notifying contacts of exposure in order to stop chains of transmission. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing identifies who that individual may have been in contact with so those people can take precautions to avoid infecting others.
Through this collaborative, up to 250 additional local staff will be hired and trained initially to support contact tracing efforts with the potential to add more, according to the NCDHHS. The collaborative will work with local health departments to deploy trained contact tracing staff to areas where they are most needed.
Recruitment will start immediately. Interested applicants should visit the collaborative’s Web page. Special consideration will be given to people who are unemployed, have community engagement experience and live in the communities that they will serve. Successful contact tracers require excellent communication skills with an empathetic mindset.