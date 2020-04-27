Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bullock Farms, Brayboy Road, Rowland; Phillip Hunt, Norment Road, Lumberton; Artis Locklear, Freewill Lane, Rowland; Miyoshi Anderson, South Chicken Road, Rowland; Makayla Chavis, South Chicken Road, Rowland; S. Locklear, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Airica Mayes, Loretta Drive, Lumberton; and George Frazier, Bertha Jones Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brittany Locklear, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; William Hough, Crestwood Drive, Lumberton; Heather Locklear, Ronco Drive, Shannon; and Evelyn Hardin, Alfordsville Road, Rowland.

Ricky McNeil reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred at Norment Road and Van Born Drive in Lumberton.

Brandon McLean reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault that occurred on Milk Dairy Road in Red Springs.

