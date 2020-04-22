LUMBERTON — A 3-year-old boy was among the 10 Robeson County residents reported Tuesday as testing positive for COVID-19.

Forty-four county residents now are infected with the new coronavirus, a 100% jump in total cases since Friday. Two county residents have died because of the virus.

There is one major reason for the explosion of local cases, according to county government’s public information officer.

“Folks are not adhering to mass gatherings and other orders that have been specified by the governor,” Emily Jones said Tuesday.

According to information released Tuesday by Jones, the 3-year-old was tested at an out-of-county “quick care,” or walk-in health-care clinic. No other information was provided.

According to information from the county, the other nine cases were a:

— 21-year-old female who tested through a local emergency department; worksite related.

— 71-year-old female who tested locally and currently is hospitalized.

— 36-year-old female who tested at an out-of-county quick care; worksite related.

— 30-year-old male who tested at an out-of-county quick care; worksite related.

— 43-year-old female who tested at an out-of-county quick care; no information provided.

— 41-year-old male who tested at an out-of-county quick care; no information provided.

— 20-year-old male who tested at an out-of-county quick care; no information provided.

— 52-year-old female who tested through local a local emergency department; worksite related.

— 39-year-old female who tested through a local emergency department; no information provided.

County Health Department staff members will make contact with the new COVID-19 patients and try to determine with whom they may have had recent contact, Jones said.

“Most of these are not related to mass gatherings and movement,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “People go to work sick, spread the disease and people take it home.

“Stopping people from working is the key and that is what the plants attempt to do. It does not help that people with no symptoms can still shed the virus, so screening cannot catch them.”

Of the 10 new cases three were from a household, and one was a person who had contact with that family, he said.

“So almost a half were that unit,” Smith said.

Half of the cases are directly related to a worksite, he said. An employee becomes infected at work and spreads it to his or family, and, in some cases, someone becomes infected by having contact with that family.

“There are settings that when cases begin to show, it spreads quickly,” Smith said.

Among those settings are food processing facilities, prisons and nursing homes, he said.

One reason for the rapid rise in the number of positive cases is that quick-care facilities report test results almost immediately, he said. Other people seeking tests go to labs, which can take 48 to 72 hours to report results.

Despite the large increase in cases recently there are few COVID-19 patients being treated at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

Only three COVID-19 patients were in isolation as of Tuesday at SRMC, said Amanda Crabtree, Southeastern Health Public Relations coordinator.

The rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Robeson County began Friday when the total cases stood at 22. Friday also was the day that two county residents died of the virus.

Between Friday and Sunday evening the count jumped to 28. The count climbed to 34 on Monday when six more cases were reported.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that as of 10:35 a.m. there were 6,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 93 of the state’s 100 counties. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 213 state residents and left 427 hospitalized.

