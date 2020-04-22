Fairmont picks former county manager to be interim town manager

Tatum Tatum Townsend Townsend Harris Harris

FAIRMONT — The Board of Commissioners here voted 4-1 Tuesday to name a former Robeson County manager interim town manager to replace Katrina Tatum upon her retirement in May.

During a meeting held via video conference call, Ricky Harris was picked to be the interim town manager. Harris retired as county manager in December 2018, after serving in the role for about 6 1/2 years. Harris was named interim county manager in 2011. The interim status was removed in 2012.

Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree, and commissioners Monte McCallum, Heather Seibles and Charles Kemp voted in favor of the decision. Commissioner Terry Evans cast the lone opposition vote. Commissioner Felecia McLean-Kesler did not take part in the meeting.

Evans did not recommend a candidate, while expressing his disapproval of the selection process.

“I think that we all should’ve been able to see the list of names (of potential candidates),” Evans told Mayor Charles Townsend. “… I’m not going to let you decide who to choose.”

Townsend said the Lumber River Council of Governments gave him a list of six possible candidates. He contacted all six, and Harris was the only candidate who expressed interest, Townsend said.

“Ricky Harris was the only one that would take it at this time,” the mayor said.

On April 6, Tatum turned in a notice of her intention to retire effective May 7.

She has served the town in many capacities. She was a code enforcement officer from 2000 to 2006. She took on the additional job of interim town manager in 2003 and held the position until she was replaced in June 2006. Tatum returned to Fairmont on Feb. 1, 2016, to serve as town manager.

The mayor did not say when Harris would begin his duties, but said he hoped it would be before Tatum’s exit.

Harris said he is thankful for the opportunity to help.

“I think it’s an honor that Fairmont would consider me for their interim manager as they search for someone,” Harris said. “I just look forward to the opportunity to serve the fine folks of Fairmont.”

Harris managed more than 1,100 people as county manager. He said he looks forward to using his experience to serve Fairmont.

“This is just a temporary fix for now,” Townsend said of the position.

Tatum shared words of gratitude with the commissioners Tuesday.

“Thank you very much for allowing me to serve,” she said.

Tatum also said she was grateful to Fairmont’s residents and is available by phone if any of them needs help after she retires.

“I just want to thank Miss Tatum for her service,” McCallum said.

Town Attorney Rob Price described Tatum as an “exemplary” town manager who showed “extraordinary” diligence and capability.

“It’s been a privilege to work with you,” Price said. “Thank you, and God bless you.”

In other business, the town approved applying for a $1,994,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Infrastructure. The grant will cover the cost of moving the Walnut Street and the Happy Hill pump stations out of floodplains.

The funding is made possible through the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.

The town’s water and sewer fund cannot support a 50-50 funding match, but the town should take a chance if the percentage of its match is lower, Tatum said.

The town can reject the grant if it cannot afford it.

Bill Lester, principal engineer at LKC Engineering, said there are other options for the town if the grant falls through.

“We may take a shot at the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) program, if you’re unsuccessful here,” Lester said.

Commissioners also extended condolences to the family of James Moore, who died Friday.

Moore worked about eight years as a part-time equipment operator in the Fairmont Public Works department.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

