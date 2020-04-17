First responders use lights, sirens to thank medical professional fighting pandemic

McNeill McNeill Wilkins Wilkins Local first responders from agencies across the county assembled Thursday evening at Biggs Park Mall before taking a lap around Southeastern Regional Medical Center, with their emergency lights flashing and sirens sounding to show their appreciation to medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Local first responders from agencies across the county assembled Thursday evening at Biggs Park Mall before taking a lap around Southeastern Regional Medical Center, with their emergency lights flashing and sirens sounding to show their appreciation to medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Southeastern Health Vice President of Corporate Services David Sumner, left, stands Thursday evening with hospital security officers Mark Hooks and Brandon Hammonds, and In-Patient Clinical Assistant Evangeline Daugherty, center, and Registered Nurse Jennifer King during a display of appreciation by local first responders. Southeastern Health Vice President of Corporate Services David Sumner, left, stands Thursday evening with hospital security officers Mark Hooks and Brandon Hammonds, and In-Patient Clinical Assistant Evangeline Daugherty, center, and Registered Nurse Jennifer King during a display of appreciation by local first responders. Southeastern Regional Medical Center surgical technician Dawn Harloff shoots a video Thursday evening from the hospital’s parking deck of the display of flashing lights and sirens from local first responders who circled the hospital in appreciation of medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Southeastern Regional Medical Center surgical technician Dawn Harloff shoots a video Thursday evening from the hospital’s parking deck of the display of flashing lights and sirens from local first responders who circled the hospital in appreciation of medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Local first responders from agencies across Robeson County assemble Thursday at Biggs Park Mall before taking a lap around Southeastern Regional Medical Center, with their emergency lights flashing and sirens sounding, to show their appreciation to medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Local first responders from agencies across Robeson County assemble Thursday at Biggs Park Mall before taking a lap around Southeastern Regional Medical Center, with their emergency lights flashing and sirens sounding, to show their appreciation to medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

LUMBERTON — Local first responders lit up the night sky Thursday to show Southeastern Regional Medical Center staff that their services during the coronavirus pandemic have not gone unnoticed.

Among hundreds of first responders, were members of the Lumberton Rescue Squad, Allenton Volunteer Fire Department and Lumberton Police Department, who began their lap around the hospital on West 27th Street about 8:15 p.m., with emergency lights flashing and sirens blaring, to show their appreciation and support to the medical staff.

Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks lined the streets surrounding the hospital as many people stood by to take in the spectacle.

Many other agencies from across Robeson County, including volunteer fire departments, were present. Among them were Raynam-McDonald Volunteer, Burnt Swamp Philadelphus and Pine Terrace fire departments.

Some hospital staff members watched from the top parking deck, where vehicles from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency vehicles joined them, with their lights flashing.

Wanda Watts, an Emergency Department nurse, stood with other SRMC employees and took in the vivid display of appreciation.

“It’s awesome,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “They’ve done a really good job here.”

The nurse said she had never seen anything like it.

“It’s like a big show of thankfulness from our peers because we work closely with law enforcement,” said registered nurse Melanie McKee, who watched with Watts. “It just warms ya.”

Having seen the lights and heard the sirens, McKee said she felt appreciated.

“It’s the best kind of thanks in the world,” she said.

Nursing assistant Angela Smith waved to officers from the parking deck.

“It’s just amazing,” Smith said. “It’s beautiful really.”

First responders made stops to share messages of gratitude to the people standing near the hospital’s main entrance and Emergency Department entrance.

County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and his command staff organized the event to remind hospital personnel that they are not alone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“While there are many others on the front line, our medical professionals face the reality of prolonged contact with victims of COVID-19 as treatment options are rendered,” Wilkins said. “Thank you is never enough in situations such as this, but I hope this show of support from other first responders displays our appreciation for their service.”

Medical staff and first responders are vulnerable to contracting the disease, and often put themselves last to provide the best care to people in need, Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill said.

“They are just like us,” McNeill said.

And showing appreciation to them means even more to McNeill.

“It’s all us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” McNeill said.

First responders on the front lines aren’t often thanked for their hard work or shown appreciation, said Tom Taylor, county commissioner and chief of the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department.

“We don’t don’t get it very much,” Taylor said.

But when appreciation is shown, it means more “than anything in the world,” he said.

And Taylor is proud to share his appreciation with people in the medical field, he said.

“This is just one very small way for first responders countywide to show our gratitude towards the medical field as they are the ones using their extraordinary skill and compassion behind the scenes to bring about recovery,” Wilkins said.

But to the hospital staff, the display of support and solidarity came at a time when it was needed most.

”Southeastern Health is touched by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County EMS, Lumberton Police Department, Lumberton Rescue and all others who came out tonight in this heartfelt gesture to honor and bring attention to our front line health-care workers,” said Jason Cox, vice president of Southeastern Health and SRMC chief operating officer.

Cox said the display was deeply appreciated and also extended gratitude to local first responders for their gesture.

“It’s truly a case of first responder heroes recognizing our health-care heroes in a fitting salute,” Cox said. “Their prayers and recognition mean the world to us coming from one group of public servants to another. To our brothers and sisters in service, thank you!”

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

