Three members of Congress from NC on panel to advise Trump on reopening economy

WASHINGTON — Three members of Congress from North Carolina were picked Thursday to serve on a bipartisan committee tasked with advising President Donald Trump on reopening a United States economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Selected from North Carolina to serve on the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group were Rep. Patrick McHenry, Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis. All three are Republicans.
“I’ve talked to countless North Carolinians over the last several weeks and they’re rightfully concerned about protecting the health of their loved ones and getting clarity on how and when we can safely reopen the economy, Tillis said. “I strongly believe that data must drive this decision and we must properly time and implement a staggered re-opening based on the unique conditions on the ground in our states, cities, and towns. I’ll continue to work with President Trump and Gov. (Roy) Cooper in the weeks ahead as North Carolinians keep doing their part to defeat this virus and get ready to begin our nation’s economic recovery.”
In total, 32 members of the House of Representatives and 65 members of the Senate were picked to serve on the advisory panel. The members represent a mix of Democrats and Republicans from all across the United States.
The advisory panel was announced by the White House on the same day Trump laid out a plan for a phased approach to reopening the nation’s economy.
According to a White House press release issued Thursday, the president and members of his administration took part in telephone calls with Republican and Democrat members of the House and Senate serving on the Congressional Group. A range of topics were discussed during the calls. They included the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.
“Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE. President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the members about the work that the administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation,” the release reads in part.