Number of COVID-19 cases in Robeson County jumps to 15

April 16, 2020
LUMBERTON — Four more people tested positive this morning for COVID-19, increasing the number of cases in the county to 15, according to the Robeson County Department of Public Health.

One patient is a 76-year-old woman who remains hospitalized at an undisclosed location.

A 51-year-old man, 53-year-old woman and 39-year-old woman also were diagnosed with the virus in separate visits to the Emergency Department at a local hospital, according to the County Health Department. All are home recovering and quarantining themselves from others.

The patients were showing symptoms of headaches, fevers, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell, according to the Health Department. Health Department staff are working to identify people who have been in contact with the infected patients.

None of the positive patients reported traveling out of the state, according to Emily Jones, Robeson County’s public information officer.

“There have been several other people exhibiting similar symptoms whose tests have not been processed, who may also add to the total,” a statement by the Health Department reads in part.

