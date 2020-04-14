LUMBERTON — A year after Southeastern Health, the major health-care provider for Robeson County and much of the surrounding area, announced its plans to find a partner in order to remain healthy and viable, it has abandoned that search — at least for now.

In a two-paragraph statement released Wednesday, the chairman of SeHealth’s board said COVID-19 is the reason why,, saying the search has been “paused.”

“Our nation has experienced an unprecedented time in health care as the world’s attention has shifted to minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kenneth Rust said. “The board made the decision to pause our partnership exploration to ensure singular attention and energy on what matters most right now: ensuring the health and well-being of our providers, employees, patients and the community.”

Rust and other SeHealth officials announced on March 12, 2019, that Southeastern Health would begin the search from a “position of strength.”

“It’s no secret that health care has and will continue to experience dynamic, unprecedented change,” Rust said at the time. “At the same time, we serve a unique population with growing health-care needs. Since our inception 65 years ago, Southeastern Health has grown to best serve the needs of this community, and we believe now is the time to explore growth again to ensure we’re best positioned to care for our neighbors for the next 65 years and beyond.”

Rust said then that any partner would have to meet four criteria: be a cultural and mission fit; understand rural health care; understand the population’s health; and provide access to capital.

SeHealth said at the time that “health systems across the country have to do more with less as a result of changing reimbursement models and tightened federal and state budgets.” It pointed out that in North Carolina at least 70 percent of patients are on Medicare, Medicaid or are uninsured, which hits hardest rural health-care providers. Robeson County is one of the poorest counties not only in North Carolina, but the country.

Southeastern Health is a nonprofit that is licensed for 452 beds and includes Southeastern Regional Medical Center, which offers a combination of acute care, intensive care and psychiatric services to more than 14,000 inpatients and 64,000 emergency patients annually. It has 150 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, and 230 contract physicians and advanced practice providers.

Southeastern Health’s history dates back to the merger in 1946 of Thompson Hospital and the Baker Sanatorium to form Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital.

In 1953, a 140-bed hospital was constructed and was called Robeson County Memorial Hospital. In 1960, in order to better reflect its growth, it became known as Southeastern General Hospital, and on Jan. 1, 1994, the name changed again, this time to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

It became Southeastern Health on Jan. 1, 2013, to underscore that its services extended far beyond the medical center.

