Eighth Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County resident tested positive today for COVID-19 while at an out-of-county hospital, according to county officials.

The Robeson County Department of Health has not received more information from the facility, according to county government. This person was more than 60 years old. The Health Department will follow up on the case as necessary.

This makes eight county residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The number of county residents to test positive for COVID-19 has gone from three to eight in less than a month.

The seventh Robeson County resident tested positive Wednesday in a neighboring state, according to county officials. The names of the patient and the state have not been released.

The sixth patient, a middle-aged person with no travel history, tested positive Tuesday at a local hospital, according to the county Department of Public Health. This person’s infection was confirmed after the patient was tested a local hospital, which was not identified by the Health Department.

The fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Robeson County, which was reported Monday, involves an older person with a travel history. The fourth county case also was reported Monday, and the patient is an elderly resident with no travel history.

The third coronavirus patient is an older person who visited family members in New Jersey beginning in February and was hospitalized in that state.

The first two cases in the county were linked by exposure, according to the county Health Department. The second case was reported March 24, and the patient was said to have been in close contact with the first county resident to test positive. The first case was reported the weekend before. This person had traveled recently to Washington, D.C., and developed symptoms on March 12.

